Promising Chinese Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 15th

Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, and Diageo are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that are based in China or primarily engaged in Chinese markets. These stocks are bought and sold on both domestic Chinese exchanges, like the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and on international markets through mechanisms such as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD stock traded down $18.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,064.52. 89,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,127. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,212.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,271.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.34. 709,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,726. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.04. The stock had a trading volume of 443,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,529. Diageo has a twelve month low of $100.72 and a twelve month high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.29. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

