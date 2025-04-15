Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today – April 15th

Tesla, Shell, Baidu, Vale, and Lucid Group are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles and related components such as batteries and charging infrastructure. These stocks offer investors exposure to the rapidly growing electric mobility market, driven by increasing consumer demand and supportive government policies for sustainable transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,311,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,851,897. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.51. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shell stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Vale stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,260,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,656,843. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 43,173,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,665,724. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.88. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

