Promising Hotel Stocks To Follow Today – April 14th

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Trip.com Group, Carnival Co. &, Marriott International, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Expedia Group are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of companies that own, operate, or manage hotels and related hospitality properties. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the hospitality industry, with their performance often influenced by trends in tourism, economic conditions, and travel demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4,589.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,907. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,715.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,769.51. The company has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $3.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,500. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.28. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $193.86 and a 12 month high of $275.22.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $2.74 on Monday, hitting $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,855. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,467,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,357,359. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.86. The stock had a trading volume of 868,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,429. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.49. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

KDP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,929,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,915,401. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.00. 700,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,884. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $207.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.47 and a 200-day moving average of $175.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

