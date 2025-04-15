ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Share Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and traded as low as $40.77. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 12,174 shares traded.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.15.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.
