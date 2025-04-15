Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 522,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 405,033 shares.The stock last traded at $36.09 and had previously closed at $35.85.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,741,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,486 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,310,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,770,000 after buying an additional 757,354 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,883,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,741,000 after acquiring an additional 156,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,227,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 424,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,214,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

