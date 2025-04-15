Q1 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Reduced by William Blair

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $414.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.83.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $310.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $384.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.19.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 98.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total value of $1,652,001.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,837.66. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. This represents a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,465 shares of company stock worth $12,562,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

