QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QBE Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS QBIEY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.86%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.