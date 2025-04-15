Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.91. 2,193,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 16,458,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $930.52 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 3.00.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

In other news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $1,696,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,051,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,954,650.88. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $69,613,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,186,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,290,000 after buying an additional 1,906,749 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $13,953,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $11,750,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

