Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Sold Rep. Carol D. Miller

Representative Carol D. Miller (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quest Diagnostics stock on March 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MATT MILLER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Carol D. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) on 3/10/2025.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $168.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.57 and its 200 day moving average is $160.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.42 and a 52 week high of $178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 35.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $66,212.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $759,723.20. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $90,794.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,826.76. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,903 shares of company stock worth $9,460,221. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Miller

Carol Miller (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Miller (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race was identified as a 2018 battleground that might have affected partisan control of the U.S. House in the 116th Congress. Incumbent Evan Jenkins (R) did not seek re-election in 2018, leaving the seat open. In the campaign, Miller emphasized her endorsement by President Donald Trump (R). Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., said, “Carol is pro-coal, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-Trump through and through, and is prepared to tackle the opioid epidemic that’s affected countless West Virginians.” Miller also supported the construction of a wall on the southern U.S. border and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA).

Miller is a former Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing District 16 from 2006 to 2018.

Miller has also worked in real estate and owns a bison farm.

Carol Miller was born in Columbus, Ohio. Miller graduated from Bexley High School in 1968. She earned a B.S. from Columbia College in 1972. Her career experience includes owning and operating Swann Ridge Bison Farm and working as a real estate manager.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

