QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QMCI remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Tuesday. 45 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,247. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

