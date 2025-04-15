Rajiv Jain Purchases 20,269 Shares of GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain acquired 20,269 shares of GQG Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.97 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$39,990.74 ($25,310.59).

On Wednesday, April 9th, Rajiv Jain acquired 275,872 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$534,088.19 ($338,030.50).

On Monday, April 7th, Rajiv Jain purchased 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.74 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$260,850.00 ($165,094.94).

On Thursday, April 3rd, Rajiv Jain purchased 100,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$205,500.00 ($130,063.29).

On Monday, March 31st, Rajiv Jain acquired 100,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$211,700.00 ($133,987.34).

On Friday, March 28th, Rajiv Jain bought 92,850 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,791.85 ($125,817.63).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Rajiv Jain purchased 97,941 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$214,784.61 ($135,939.63).

On Friday, March 21st, Rajiv Jain acquired 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$326,100.00 ($206,392.41).

On Wednesday, March 19th, Rajiv Jain acquired 106,449 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$223,542.90 ($141,482.85).

On Monday, March 17th, Rajiv Jain bought 125,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$267,625.00 ($169,382.91).

On Thursday, March 13th, Rajiv Jain purchased 93,386 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of A$194,989.97 ($123,411.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a positive change from GQG Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. GQG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

