Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded Rallybio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Rallybio Trading Up 8.0 %

RLYB stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -1.35. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,298,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Rallybio by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rallybio by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 37,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rallybio by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

