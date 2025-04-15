Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $45.73 Million in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 476,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,728,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 209.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 112,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,197,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HQY opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $115.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,781,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

