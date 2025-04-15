Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $43.36 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 414,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,362,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.38% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,873.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

XHB stock opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $84.48 and a 1-year high of $126.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.51.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

