Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,190,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,852,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.74% of ExlService at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in ExlService by 23.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ExlService by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 171,912 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,083,000 after buying an additional 149,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Up 1.2 %

EXLS opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $484,823.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,822.56. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

View Our Latest Report on ExlService

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.