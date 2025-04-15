Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,614,772 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,614,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,563,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.94% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

