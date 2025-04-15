Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 862,087 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 862,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,863,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,430,000 after buying an additional 1,118,243 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,555,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 149,228 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,445,000 after acquiring an additional 347,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,286,000 after purchasing an additional 470,630 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

