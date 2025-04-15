Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $48.93 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 505,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $48,926,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.87% of Merit Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $2,487,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,803.50. This represents a 39.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $3,252,895.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,794,868.08. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average is $100.85. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.