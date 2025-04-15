Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 435,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,281,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of ESAB as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter worth about $81,199,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ESAB by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 839,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,712,000 after acquiring an additional 428,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ESAB by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,001,000 after acquiring an additional 337,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,353,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESAB. UBS Group raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ESAB from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

Shares of ESAB opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $88.54 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

