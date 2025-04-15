Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 1,615,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 23,512,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Reabold Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a current ratio of 45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.05.
About Reabold Resources
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
