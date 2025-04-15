Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 1,615,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 23,512,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a current ratio of 45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.05.

About Reabold Resources

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production (“E&P”) sector. The Company’s investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.

