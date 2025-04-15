Real Estate Stocks To Follow Now – April 15th

Bank of America, Ford Motor, Wells Fargo & Company, MercadoLibre, and Blackstone are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that are involved in real estate operations, such as property development, management, or investment. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the real estate market without directly owning physical property, offering potential benefits such as liquidity and dividend income while diversifying their portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 57,471,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,313,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. 84,083,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,701,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,699,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,612,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $62.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,100.00. 289,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,406. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,374.54. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,037.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,957.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $133.27. 3,419,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,326. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.21 and its 200-day moving average is $165.54.

