Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Horizon (FHN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) recently:

4/9/2025 – First Horizon had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – First Horizon had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – First Horizon was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2025 – First Horizon was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/7/2025 – First Horizon was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2025 – First Horizon had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – First Horizon was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2025 – First Horizon had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,170,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,113. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in First Horizon by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in First Horizon by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

