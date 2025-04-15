Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Down 85.6% in March

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the March 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,755,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RCRUY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 966,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.59. Recruit has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Recruit to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

