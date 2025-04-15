Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Time to Buy?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.81. 3,085,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,835,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

RXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737,196 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,152,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,685 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,375,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after buying an additional 655,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

