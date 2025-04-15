Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock Price Up 9.9% – Here’s What Happened

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 202,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 936,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDW shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Get Redwire alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Redwire

Redwire Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Redwire

The company has a market capitalization of $745.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

In other Redwire news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 10,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $243,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,644,566 shares in the company, valued at $87,870,486.26. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,798 shares of company stock worth $8,961,141. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Redwire by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Redwire by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Redwire by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.