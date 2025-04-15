Reef (REEF) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Reef (REEF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, Reef has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and $1.32 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 30th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,015,694,230 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is blog.reef.io. The official website for Reef is reef.io.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

