Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $161.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,497 shares of company stock valued at $20,837,150. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

