Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,264 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,711,000 after buying an additional 277,315 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $63.09. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0618 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

