Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.26 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Charis Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Dagco Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 162,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.