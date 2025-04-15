Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 697.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average is $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

