Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 445 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,076 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,971 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,888,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,906,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.19.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average is $126.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

