Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 462.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,970,000 after buying an additional 4,651,707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,427,000 after purchasing an additional 758,024 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5,196.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 689,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,658,000 after purchasing an additional 676,419 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $198.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.20 and its 200 day moving average is $209.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $229.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

