Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 107,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,971,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 287,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 204,283 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

