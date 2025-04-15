Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $366.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $460.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.24 and its 200 day moving average is $383.03.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 10th. Argus cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

