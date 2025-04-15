Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Hamilton Lane worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 2.7 %

HLNE stock opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.34 and a 52 week high of $203.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

