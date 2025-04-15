Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.09 Million Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.73% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 722,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,915.68. This trade represents a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.68. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

