Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.89 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 309.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $541.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $572.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

