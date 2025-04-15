Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Brixmor Property Group worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE BRX opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.