Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Agilysys worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,858,000 after purchasing an additional 585,886 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,347,000 after acquiring an additional 511,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 729.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,487,000 after purchasing an additional 350,441 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 47.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,383,000 after buying an additional 340,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,169,000 after purchasing an additional 310,573 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $961,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,757,175.92. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.01. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
