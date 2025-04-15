Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.73.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $565.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $572.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

