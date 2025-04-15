Rench Wealth Management Inc. Buys 359 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.1% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $1,282,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $80,493,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $512.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $541.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $582.23. The company has a market capitalization of $466.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

