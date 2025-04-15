Rench Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $766,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $239.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.14. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

