Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in AON stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $384.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.00. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $412.97.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Institutional Trading of AON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AON by 392.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.87.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

