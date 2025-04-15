Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.7 %

FBIN stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $90.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,177.83. The trade was a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,122,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,953,000 after buying an additional 1,442,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,153,000 after buying an additional 1,110,021 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $59,970,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,530.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 727,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

