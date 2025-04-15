Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in HNI stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HNI alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 3/31/2025.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $41.76. 216,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,559. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $642.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.03 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. HNI’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HNI

Institutional Trading of HNI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. State Street Corp increased its position in HNI by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,016,000 after acquiring an additional 62,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 54.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,260.60. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About HNI

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.