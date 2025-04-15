Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Lam Research stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.41. 5,631,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,119,793. The firm has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,269,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

