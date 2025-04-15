Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Trade Desk stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $49.24. 9,258,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,644,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $101.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trade Desk by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after purchasing an additional 358,350 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51,603 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

