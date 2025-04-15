Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in DuPont de Nemours stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 3/31/2025.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $60.67. 390,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,462. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after buying an additional 1,024,075 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after buying an additional 986,366 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 859,333 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after acquiring an additional 756,604 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.