Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on April 9th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/8/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,491,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,600,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after buying an additional 2,889,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

