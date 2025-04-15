Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FedEx stock on April 8th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

FedEx Trading Down 1.5 %

FDX stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.36. 1,079,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.34. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

